Bank robbed on Chicago's North Side, suspect at large

By Alex Ortiz

CHICAGO (CBS) – A bank on Chicago's North Side was robbed Wednesday morning.

The Byline Bank in the 6900 block of North Clark Street was robbed by a person whom the FBI described as a white male, approximately 40 to 50 years old, around 6 feet tall, with a thin build.

He wore a white mask with black spots, a green hoodie with white drawstrings, blue jeans, and brown boots.

A bank on Chicago's North Side was robbed Wednesday morning. The Byline Bank in the 6900 block of North Clark Street was robbed by a person whom the FBI described as a white male, approximately 40 to 50 years old, around 6 feet tall, with a thin build.

The robber made a verbal demand for funds, but he neither showed a gun, nor implied he had one.

No injures were reported during the robbery. The robber fled on foot and is at large.

The public can report tips, even anonymously, at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 6:13 PM CDT

