After teen was run over, Chicago police to beef up security at North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage girl was injured after being run over in the parking lot at North Avenue Beach on Thursday, and it was caught on camera.

CBS 2 took a look at how Chicago police are preparing for the summer beach season. At least for this coming weekend, CBS 2 learned there will be more officers on bikes and perimeter security checks after Thursday's incident.

In the video obtained and posted by Chicago Critter on the social media platform X, a group of young men was seen kicking, then punching the back passenger window of a black SUV.

Seconds later, the driver of the SUV reversed then drove forward, plowing down an 18-year-old woman before leaving the scene. The teenager was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said there will be a strong police bike patrol presence this weekend to make the beach safer.

"The bikes are very effective," Hopkins said. "They're mobile. They can move quickly, and they can even be used to establish a security perimeter. The bike patrols are trained on how to deploy their bikes almost as a temporary fence if they need to block access to a certain area."

Hopkins said there will be cooler and bag checks to help crack down on underage drinking. The Chicago Park District also said they have employees in six marked cars patrolling the lakefront and they can also address any issues or concerns.