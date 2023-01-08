Lori Lightfoot, NYC Mayor Eric Adams demand Colorado governor stop bussing migrants to their cities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is teaming up with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to urge Colorado's governor to stop bussing migrants to their cities.

It reads in part, "Although we share the concerns of accommodating the flood of asylum seekers, overburdening other cities is not the solution. We respectfully demand that you cease and desist sending migrants to New York City and Chicago."

In response, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis posted an update saying, "The governor had a very productive conversation with Mayor Adams and Mayor Lightfoot today where he shared that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time."

He added the final bus to New York will arrive Sunday.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will soon visit the United States southern border in El Paso.

The president is scheduled to arrive in El Paso Sunday afternoon before traveling on to Mexico City to meet with North American leaders on Monday and Tuesday.