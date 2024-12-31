Ending the year with rain and afternoon snow showers in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is ending the year with rain and snow showers.

Tuesday starts with chilly morning rain as a system passes to the south of Chicago. Some snow may mix to the northwest, but rain will be the main feature.

As temperatures fall, rain changes to wet snow with slushy accumulations under an inch. Passing flurries and blustery conditions to ring in the New Year.

Feels-like temperatures will be in the 20s by midnight. Noticeably colder conditions move in for the first day of the New Year, with freezing highs and chilly northwest winds.

For areas south of Chicago, another chance for snow develops late Thursday into the night. Some accumulation, up to an inch, is possible.

Temperatures turn even colder late in the week, in the middle 20s. There's potential for more snow from Sunday into Monday, which may accumulate and impact travel in the area.