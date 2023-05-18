Chicago artists help craft trophies for NASCAR Street Race

CHICAGO (CBS) – The big NASCAR Chicago Street Race is just about six weeks away.

Organizers are debuting a special partnership with the Chicago arts community.

Local artists are hard at work, getting the trophies ready for the winners. Nicole Beck, who is based in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood, is designing the award for the July 1 winner.

And Thomas Lucas from Ravenswood is doing the trophy for the race on July 2.