Chicago artists help craft trophies for NASCAR Street Race

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) – The big NASCAR Chicago Street Race is just about six weeks away.

Organizers are debuting a special partnership with the Chicago arts community.

Local artists are hard at work, getting the trophies ready for the winners. Nicole Beck, who is based in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood, is designing the award for the July 1 winner.

And Thomas Lucas from Ravenswood is doing the trophy for the race on July 2.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 6:35 PM

