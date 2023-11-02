Drivers make noise about Chicago proposal targeting and fining loud cars

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New York City, Knoxville, Tennessee, and London do it -- so why not here?

A Chicago alderman thinks cameras with microphones should be used to catch people with loud vehicles.

As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports, critics question if this is a money grab.

Some alderman are trying to crack down on loud cars.

"We've been dealing with altered mufflers and really loud vehicles for many years and there hasn't really been an effective enforcement mechanism," said 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly.

Until now.

Alderman Brendan Reilly (42nd) and five other aldermen are working to deploy automated cameras to ticket drivers with loud mufflers.

It's called the Vehicle Noise Reduction Pilot Program.

The proposed ordinance would equip the cameras with microphones and they would be placed in the downtown area so tickets could be sent to violators.

"The ordinance that's currently on the books requires a decibel meter which most police officers aren't equipped with," Reilly said.

The decibel threshold for violations is not specified in Chicago's proposed ordinance. Alderman Reilly said that will be determined in the coming weeks, but some question the plan.

Josh Witkowski is with the American Bikes Aiming Toward Education.

"You don't know exactly what the camera is hoping to catch. You don't know how the camera is going to operate. There is so much unknown from this. It's going to make compliance nearly impossible," Witkowski said.

Alderman Reilly hopes to address the negative health effects associated with loud noises, such as high blood pressure and even heart attacks, but Witkowski said it's another cash grab for the city.

"This is basically red light camera 2.0. It's another revenue grab that's going to target working families in the city of Chicago," Witkowski said.

The proposal does not specify a fine but said violators are subject to the city's current noise ordinances. The city's current fine for loud modified exhaust systems is $750.

In New York City, a first offense is $800. A second offense is $1,700 and anything after that is $2,500.

Cameras for the pilot will be limited to the downtown area, bound by North Avenue, Ashland Avenue, Interstate 55, and Lake Michigan.

The proposed ordinance would begin New Year's Day and expire in 2028.