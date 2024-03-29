Chicago mothers touched by gun violence make a happy holiday for kids

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For Easter Sunday, some children have fun with egg hunts and sweet treats.

But for others, they are constantly reminded of the pain in their lives.

There's a place trying to change all that.

Every mom inside the ARK of St. Sabina has a purpose.

Sharon Purnell's purpose today is polishing the tiniest of nails.

"So we're here for them," Purnell said.

Pam Bosley's purpose is more of a big picture: organizing this event.

"Eighty young people signed up for this, which is amazing, and we're excited. We're really looking forward to seeing the rest of them," Bosley said.

Both moms have their purpose – and their pain.

"This is my baby. This is Terrell. He was shot and killed April 4, 2006. He was on earth with me for 18 years, and he's been in heaven for 18 years," Purnell said.

"My son's name is Damien Purnell, and my husband's name is Larry Purnell."

Sharon lost them both to gun violence.

Mothers connected by loss are part of the group Purpose Over Pain.

"So we want to give back to the community. We want to help other survivor children," Bosley said.

Children like 12-year-old Khamani.

"Yeah, I lost my dad to gun violence. He was nice. A gentle man. Fun. And I loved to be around him," she said.

Heading into Easter, moms want these kids to focus on the good. For the group inside St. Sabina, this Good Friday goes by another name: Easter Fun Day.

"Just have fun. A day of fun. And then they can feel safe. This is a safe space," Bosley said.

"Think about the good moments. No bad moments," added Khamani.

"This is really what it's about. Loving on each other," said Bosley.