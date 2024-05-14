Chicago mother furious after boy says CPS teacher cut his hair without permission

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local mother recently reached out to CBS 2—shocked and angered by what happened to her son at school.

She said his teacher cut his hair without permission, and she has not been getting the answers she wants from the Chicago Public Schools.

A long braid was cut from the head of 7-year-old Montel Gould—and he wishes he could glue it back on. He usually wears his hair with the braid, and it's something that's important to him too.

"It's not just hair," said Montel's mother, Tasia Glass. "This part of him. This is part of body; part of his identity."

Yet last week at Walt Disney Magnet School, at 4140 N. Marine Dr. in the Uptown community, Montel's mother picked him up to find some hair missing—as a result of something that had happened at indoor recess.

"One of the friends had dared him to cut his hair, so it was a few strands missing," said Glass.

Glass raised concerns to the school about the lack of supervision that all three kids were able to cut their hair.

"How are three children able to sit around and cut their hair unnoticed?" she said.

But the next day, when Montel went back to school, something else happened to his hair. This time, Montel and his mom say, it was done by a teacher.

"He came up to me and said: 'My teacher cut my braid. I told her no,'" Glass said.

For reasons unknown, Montel's teacher decided to cut his hair, clipping the long braid that hung over his face.

"I was very angry, because I had no phone call, no email, no nothing," Glass said.

When Glass came to the school, she said she was given no explanation for what had happened by the principal or anyone else. So, she filed a police report and an incident report with CPS.

"That says my voice doesn't matter; his voice doesn't matter," Glass said.

As the mother waited for a better understanding, CPS said: "We take any allegation of inappropriate employee conduct very seriously. School and District officials are working to support the affected student."

CPS added that a review of the incident was already under way late as of late Tuesday.

Yet Glass said there is nothing a teacher could do or say to justify altering her son's appearance.

"She's out of line," Glass said.