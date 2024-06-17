Chicago mom films emotional Taylor Swift ticket surprise ahead of London concert

CHICAGO (CBS) — A local Swiftie got the surprise of a lifetime, and the reaction was captured on social media.

Benjamin Ochoa's mom, Sara Youngblood-Ochoa, surprised Benjamin with tickets to Taylor Swift's London concert in what she calls a "last-minute decision and whirlwind trip."

"Once she [Swift] announced that she wouldn't be extending the tour, I decided to just bite the bullet and do it," she said.

Taylor Swift's long-running and history-making Eras Tour will end in December. The tour, which includes 45 songs from all of Swift's albums, kicked off in March 2023 in Glendale, Calif. The international leg began in August 2023 with stops in Paris, Tokyo, Australia, and the U.K.

Benjamin Ochoa, a big-time Swiftie and a sophomore at Chicago High School for the Arts, had no idea what their mom had in store.

In an Instagram video, Sara revealed, "You and I are flying to London on Friday; we're seeing Taylor on Saturday."

Benjamin covered their mouth, completely stunned.

After moments of excitement, Benjamin predicted Swift would sing her hit "So Long, London."

"You know how much I love that song," Benjamin said.

This was followed by a big hug and an "Are you serious?"