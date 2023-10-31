Volunteers fear winter weather will make Chicago's migrant crisis even worse

CHICAGO (CBS) – The snow and cold temperatures are creating new challenges for migrants in Chicago.

Volunteers are asking people to donate what they can to help the newcomers to Chicago survive the winter. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported on the latest of the situation.

As many as 30 asylum seekers, some of them children, spent the night outdoors at Chicago police district 7. They're relying on sleeping bags, tents, and layers. As temperatures continue to drop, volunteers helping them are sounding the alarm.

Asylum seekers staying at District 7 got their first taste of a Chicago winter on Tuesday as temperatures dipped down to the lower 30s.

By mid-morning, the city even saw waves of flurries and the first snowfall of the season.

It was a sight some of the families, mostly from Venezuela, have never seen nor are equipped to handle.

"We are showing up to the station. We are the ones hearing about the little girl like this morning, 3 years old, who has a fever," said Melissa Deming, a member of the police station response team.

Adapting to the change in weather is the latest obstacle for migrants and the volunteer groups on the ground assisting in the crisis.

Deming described the situation as dire.

"What I am seeing on the ground is that we have hit our limit, so if police stations were a temporary solution, they are no longer the temporary solution we need," she said.

Denning said sites like District 7 have been inundated not only inside, where those with medical conditions and of certain ages are given priority, but also outside, where sidewalks no longer have space for additional tents.

CBS 2 counted roughly 15 outside the station.

The situation is a boiling point that volunteer groups say warrants a city partnership.

"There are so many people, so many needs. We as volunteers can't keep up with who needs what," Denning said. "Because there are so many."

Meanwhile, a special City Council meeting is scheduled for Thursday, where members will decide whether to include a referendum on the ballot for the March primary. One of the proposed referenda will ask voters if the city should keep its designation as a sanctuary city.

Although the issue has been a hot topic in recent months, a change wouldn't impact the flow of city resources asylum seekers have been receiving.

Groups like the police station response team are still collecting donations as they navigate the crisis. They have various designated drop-off sites across the city. Donations can be dropped off at one of the locations below. For more information on donations, visit seamosamigos.help/donate.