Chicago's Mercy Housing giving thousands a place to call their own

A Chicago organization has been recognized for helping thousands of people get on their feet, and the non-profit and the single mother of four helped, leading to a tremendous difference in their lives.

In 2017, Desire Hunter was a single mom going through a divorce and raising four children on the West Side.

"My kids and I started experiencing things like drive-by shootings, drug dealers standing in front of our apartment, and just really feeling like prisoners in our own home, and I thought this has got to change," Hunter said.

She called her alderman and learned about Mercy Housing Lakefront. The Chicago-based non-profit is dedicated to finding affordable rental housing for families, seniors, and those who have experienced chronic homelessness.

Since 2017, Hunter and her children have called Lofts on Arthington here in North Lawndale home. She said one of the organization's financial education programs taught her the importance of budgeting and saving after facing eviction.

"It transformed my family's life. Completely. I actually had a financial coach that served as an accountability partner and helped to lovingly walk me through the different steps to create financial stability and financial independence," Hunter said.

She now has a 401 (k) and started her own coaching and consulting business. In 2021, she graduated from Purdue with a master's degree in industrial and organizational psychology and is now pursuing a doctorate.

She has a son in college, another working in cyber security, a daughter at a law firm, and a 12-year-old still in elementary school.

"I wanted to take control of this life and didn't want it to continue to control me."

Mercy Housing Lakefront has been helping people like Hunter since 2006. At that time, the non-profit had 10 properties that helped 1,000 residents. Today, they own nearly 50 properties serving 7,000 residents throughout Chicago and neighboring states."

"We're not in the business of building buildings. We're in the business of building healthy futures," said Mark Angelini, President of Mercy Housing Lakefront.

The non-profit has also received the Make It Better Foundation Philanthropy Award in the human services and empowerment category.

Mercy Housing Lakefront transforms lives through educational programs and affordable housing in Chicago and beyond.