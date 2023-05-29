Chicagoans honor the fallen on Memorial Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Services, ceremonies and parades.

People in the Chicago area, and around the country, remember the men and women who gave the most. In Chicago, Memorial Day festivities are still underway across the city.

While many are pausing to remember, others are taking advantage of a beautiful day to mark the unofficial start of summer.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reports from North Avenue Beach, a popular Chicago spot for holiday and no one could have asked for a better day with sunny skies.

And while many opted to hit the beach or fire up the grill, the city as a whole paused today to reflect on those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Pride was a theme that resonated across the city.

From annual Memorial Day parades, including one in Lincoln Park, to a commemoration at Grant Park where Mayor Brandon Johnson was on hand for the SOS America Foundation's 27th Annual Major General John A Logan Memorial Day event, saluting the brave men and women who secured freedom for generations to come.

At the Belmont Village Senior Living Center, also in Lincoln Park, residents enjoyed hot dogs and hamburgers and, of course, the classic oldies.

For Sherman Hodges and Frank Kik, two residents and veterans who served in Korea, the day holds a far deeper meaning than a party or day at the beach.

"It means that I am proud to be an American. And I could really cry," Hodges said.

"Whether you see them on the street or on the bus or wherever, you want to take one moment and thank him for what he's done," added Kirk.

"Knowing the dangers and the risks, these heroes forged ahead anyway to serve a righteous call. So of course, it is our duty as grateful residents to preserve the values for which they fought," noted Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.



