Neighbors raise worries about congestion, crime at temporary casino planned for Medinah Temple

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Traffic congestion and safety those were just some of the concerns Tuesday night from people who are against the new Bally's casino coming to Chicago.

Leaders with the company laid out plans Tuesday night for the temporary casino location at the Medinah Temple in River North.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police said they have already begun working with security at Bally's for the temporary site. Meanwhile, a traffic consulting firm hired by the city said the casino will not add much more traffic to the area – and it is within Bally's best interests to be a good neighbor in the area.

But concerns about the issues persist.

The Medinah Temple building on Wabash Avenue between Ohio and Ontario streets will soon host a mix of gaming, restaurants, and bars on three separate floors — accessible by a single entrance.

Rideshare cars, parking spots, and large buses would be dropping off and picking up people – which many worry would add to the congestion in River North. That concern was a major focus of the discussion – and a personal issue for Larry McCarthy, who lives near Medinah Temple and opposes the casino.

"Congestion in this area, in River North, is just overwhelming as is – and I think it's a pipe dream to think it's going to get better," McCarthy said. "It's not."

The company behind a traffic study estimates four cars will arrive and exit the casino every minute.

While there is no onsite parking, the study showed about 5,000 spaces in nearby garages. It is unclear how many vacant spots would be available at any given time.

"Suffice to say there is plentiful parking in the area within easy walking distance," Tim Doron, senior traffic consultant for Fish Transportation Group, said at the meeting.

Gloria Batey supports the casino and says some traffic congestion will be worth it.

"I do support the casino. We need revenue," she said. "I say congestion is a part of living in Chicago. The tradeoff to me is the revenue that it will generate and the jobs that it will generate."

Crime and safety was the other major focus for residents at Tuesday's meeting

"The entertainment district, legally, has more than its share of safety challenges," one speaker said.

Another said a casino would be a "disruptive force in any neighborhood."

The Chicago Police Department says officers have received training on how to respond properly to issues that may arise at the casino, in addition to added resources.

"We've invested in additional license plate readers, as well as POD technology for the exterior," said Chicago Police First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter.

While the focus Tuesday night was on the temporary casino site, a meeting next week will focus on the permanent location that's slated for the old Freedom Center Tribune Publishing building in River West.