Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Chicago launches news mediation pilot program to handle police misconduct complaints

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago launches new mediation program for police misconduct complaints
Chicago launches new mediation program for police misconduct complaints 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago now has a mediation program between the community and Chicago police to handle select police misconduct complaints.

The goal is to provide a faster resolution to the process.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will screen complaints and refer eligible cases to the center for conflict resolution for mediation, and then close cases after successful mediation.

The pilot program will run through the end of March 2023.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 7:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.