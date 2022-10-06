City of Chicago launches news mediation pilot program to handle police misconduct complaints
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago now has a mediation program between the community and Chicago police to handle select police misconduct complaints.
The goal is to provide a faster resolution to the process.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will screen complaints and refer eligible cases to the center for conflict resolution for mediation, and then close cases after successful mediation.
The pilot program will run through the end of March 2023.
