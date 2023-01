Candidates to meet at Chicago mayoral forum Saturday afternoon

Candidates to meet at Chicago mayoral forum Saturday afternoon

Candidates to meet at Chicago mayoral forum Saturday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Seven Chicago mayor candidates will take part in a mayoral forum.

Both Lori Lightfoot and Chuy Garcia are expected to attend Saturday's forum.

The candidates are expected to discuss ways to help Chicagoans living with disabilities.

The forum will run from 1 p.m. to 2-30 p.m. near Chicago and Lasalle.