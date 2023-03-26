Chicago Mayoral Election: Johnson, Vallas lay out plans to increase equity, wealth in communities of color

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With 10 days until the runoff election for Chicago's mayor, both candidates are keeping busy this weekend.

In a public forum Saturday, Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson laid out their plans to increase equity and wealth in communities of color.

"My platform is clearly centered around not only closing the gap between graduation and job opportunities. We have to create opportunities for those economic drivers a lot earlier before you even get to high school," said Brandon Johnson.

"I'm a strong advocate for universal work study. I've already told all 24 of the unions that are endorsing me that they're going to have to create work study opportunities for both our high school students as well as our City College students as well as for returning citizens," Vallas said.

The forum was hosted by the One Chicago for All alliance at the University of Illinois Chicago.