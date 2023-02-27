Chicago mayoral candidates vying for last-minute votes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's mayoral election is is just two days away, and candidates are taking advantage of every last minute to try to win votes. Some did that by going to church Sunday.

Nearly 178,000 ballots have been cast in the mayoral race. Polls show voters between the ages of 65 and 74 voted the most.

And in this late stage of the game 19% of voters are still undecided, which means attending these church events now could be crucial.

Church members at Apostolic Church of God in the Woodlawn neighborhood heard from candidate Sophia King.

"The fact that 20 % of the votes are still undecided, I think, is helpful to us because they probably haven't heard about us, but they're hearing about us now," King said.

In the West Woodlawn neighborhood, candidate Willie Wilson made an appearance at the Greater Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ, pushing his campaign and war against crime.

"I lost my 20-year-old son to crime, so that is my number one issue," Wilson said. "We have to get rid of crime. And the second would be taxes of course, but if you don't get rid of crime, you might as well not talk about nothing else."

Projected frontrunner Paul Vallas has been making headlines these past few days for the all the wrong reasons. Vallas is facing controversy involving his Twitter account liking offensive tweets. He says his account was hacked.

"There's nothing to clear up, he said When asked about it at a restaurant in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. "In this phase of the campaign the way it started, I'm going to end it in the community and I'm going to end it talking about issues."

"He tells one story, 'Oh it must have been an intern.' Then he changes the story and says, 'Oh it must have been hackers.' At some point, Paul Vallas, you need to step up and accept responsibility for what you've done," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

But just last month Lightfoot was under fire for emails sent to Chicago Public Schools teachers asking for campaign volunteers. That is not allowed.

The mayor first called that a "common practice" but later blamed it on a campaign staffer and called it a mistake.