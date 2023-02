Candidates for Chicago mayor to attend open forum Friday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Candidates for Chicago mayor will face off in an open forum, this time on the city's south side.

Bethany Union Church will play host to the event, which starts tonight at 7 p.m.

If you'd like to attend tickets are free - but you must register ahead of time.

You can head online to illinois123go.com.