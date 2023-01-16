Watch CBS News
Chicago mayoral candidates give message to mothers who lost children to gun violence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Candidates for mayor of Chicago gathered for a forum Sunday hosted by 47th Ward democrats at Lane Tech College Prep on the city's North Side. 

A few of the topics addressed included modernizing the police department, funding Chicago Public Schools, balancing the city budget with rising pension obligations, and improving CTA schedule reliability, safety and frequency of trains and buses. 

Those candidates for mayor also made their case to voters at the historic Quinn Chapel Church on the city's Near South Side Sunday. 

They were asked to give a message to Chicago mothers who have lost children to gun violence. 

The mayoral election will be held on Feb. 28. 

