Chicago mayoral candidates participating in two more forums Wednesday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In less than three weeks, voters will decide who will become the next mayor of Chicago.

On Wednesday, two mayoral forums will take place as the candidates try to separate themselves in the nine-person field.

The first focuses on a new industrial vision for Chicago and will take place in River North this afternoon.

The second is on early childhood education and will be held in Hyde Park tonight.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 6:56 AM

