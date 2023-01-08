First Chicago mayoral candidate forum of the year focuses on helping people with disabilities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and challenger Jesus "Chuy" Garcia faced off for the first time Saturday. They joined five other mayoral candidates in a forum focused on disability related issues and concerns.

Many who attended the first mayoral candidate forum of the year, which took place at Access Living facility, focused on issues to help those who are disabled.

"The forum was right on point," said Wallace Gator-Bradley.

"All of them had a really good articulate awareness of issues," said Bagonna Reingold.

Seven of the 10 candidates discussed issues like specific plans to fill vacancies in schools with special education teachers.

"We have to realize we have to pay our special education teachers more," said Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago).

"CPS should use incentives to recruit, to fund course work," said Garcia. "And yes, planning periods are critical, so we don't burn people who are committed."

Other issues that came up were sidewalks, buses and ridesharing. Moderators asked how they can improve transfer infrastructure.

"We should be thinking about regional transportation so that we can use those economy of scales of savings," said 4th Ward Ald. Sophia King.

"We also have to deal with another issue of accessibility," said education and public finance professional Paul Vallas. "What is adversely impacting the CTA right now is violence."

Lightfoot looks forward to the Red Line expansion.

"Now that we are finally going to see the extension of the Red Line down to 138th Street all of those stations will be accessible," she said.

"We focus a lot on building new stations, but we have so many stations that need investment and need elevators," said candidate Ja'Mal Green.

"We have to not only look at, but fully fund a municiple program that actually plows sidewalks," said Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.

There are nine candidates.

The mayoral election is Feb. 28.