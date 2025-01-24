Amid Trump's immigration executive orders, Chicago mayor launches campaign urging "Know Your Rights"

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is teaming up with the Chicago Transit Authority to remind residents of their rights as new executive orders and actions signed by the Trump administration are amplifying deportation fears among some communities.

According to Johnson, the "Know Your Rights" ad campaign will be displayed on over 400 video screens across CTA stops, directing commuters to online resources and guidance for "visits by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)." A QR code will direct viewers to the "Know Your Rights" resources website.

"Chicago will always be a Welcoming City, not just by ordinance, but also with our inclusive and loving spirit," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "Our 'Know Your Rights' campaign in collaboration with the CTA is a demonstration of our commitment to protecting and supporting all people of Chicago."

Some of the resources Johnson highlighted include phone numbers for anyone "witnessing ICE activity," with recommended steps to take if an "officer knocks on your door at home."

This campaign launch comes days after President Trump signed new executive orders, including one focused on eliminating birthright citizenship. The order directs federal agencies to stop issuing passports and other documents to children born in the U.S. to parents illegally in the country or under temporary visas.

On Thursday, a federal judge temporarily blocked this executive order. Another lawsuit filed in response to the birthright citizenship order was filed by the following states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.