"Match Day" brings anticipation, smiles for Chicago medical students

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday was Match Day, when medical school students across the country open their envelopes to find out where they're going for the next chapter in their careers.

This year's class from Northwestern University sat front row for lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and now a measles outbreak.

Still, it was a day of hugs and hope.

"It's overwhelming, and it's exciting, and it's nerve-racking, and just all these things rolled into one," said Adetela Olateju.

Northwestern medical students picked their future fields, but their next steps were unknown.

"I'm from New York, so ideally, somewhere around there," said one student.

"I'm not from New York, but I would really love to go," said another.

Angie Chen-Patterson said, "I know that whatever happens, that I'll find a place wherever I go."

Chen-Patterson was hoping to stay in Chicago where she's watched the pandemic response and learned from leaders heading up the vaccination efforts at area migrant shelters.

"Once they're here, especially these vulnerable children, that we really have a duty as doctors to care for them and [to give] the gold standard of care," she said.

Some friends and family joined from afar. Others traveled to celebrate in person.

"It's her big day," said Pauline Luan, Chen-Patterson's mother. "I just wanted to be here and witness everything."

Not everyone would match, but 135 Northwestern students found their answers inside the envelopes.

"I honestly feel just so honored and privileged to be a part of it," Olateju said.

Chen-Patterson's supporters had nothing but smiles. She got her first choice. She'll be staying in Chicago at Lurie Children's Hospital.

"I'm so happy!" she said. "I'm so excited to be staying at Lurie for another three years. Whoo!"