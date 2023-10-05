Chicago Marathon expo opens at Hilton Hotel
CHICAGO (CBS) – The city is just days away from the Chicago Marathon, and on Thursday, the marathon's health and fitness expo opened at the Hilton Chicago.
This year's expo features over 100 vendors offering everything from Chicago Marathon merchandise to running shoes, apparel, nutrition, and technology.
Participants in the marathon can also pick up their packets for the race there.
The expo runs for three days and is free and open to the public.
