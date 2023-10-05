Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Marathon expo opens at Hilton Hotel

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Marathon expo opens at Hilton Hotel
Chicago Marathon expo opens at Hilton Hotel 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) – The city is just days away from the Chicago Marathon, and on Thursday, the marathon's health and fitness expo opened at the Hilton Chicago.

This year's expo features over 100 vendors offering everything from Chicago Marathon merchandise to running shoes, apparel, nutrition, and technology.

Participants in the marathon can also pick up their packets for the race there.

The expo runs for three days and is free and open to the public.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 6:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.