Bond Denied for Chicago Man Accused of stabbing woman during argument at Naperville hotel

Naperville, Ill. (CBS) -- Bond is denied for a Chicago man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in a Naperville hotel last month, as announced by DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres.

Willie Tidwell, 50, is charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated domestic battery.

It is alleged that on Sept. 10 around 9:17 p.m., Tidwell, who was involved in a romantic relationship with the victim, went to the Extended Stay Hotel, located at 1827 Center Point Circle, where the victim had been staying.

It is alleged that once inside the victim's room, an argument between the two ensued. The altercation turned violent with Tidwell repeatedly hitting the victim before pulling out a knife and stabbed the victim eleven times in her stomach, neck, and chest.

Tidwell fled the scene at which time the victim called 911, officials said.

"It is alleged that Mr. Tidwell ruthlessly beat and stabbed an innocent woman eleven times and then left her bloodied and beaten on a hotel room bed," Berlin said. "Domestic violence remains a top priority of my office and any allegation of such will be aggressively prosecuted. We are all very grateful that the victim has survived her injuries."

Following an investigation into the stabbing, Tidwell was identified as a suspect. He was taken into custody from a home in Calumet City on Friday without incident.

"This was a brutal act that could very easily have been fatal, and I'm incredibly grateful that the victim in this case is recovering," Arres said. "I want to express sincere gratitude to our detectives for their diligence on this investigation and the outstanding effort they put forward to build a strong case against the offender. I'd also like to thank the Calumet City Police Department, the South Suburban Emergency Response Team and DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin's office for their assistance in this investigation."

Tidwell's is due back in court on Oct. 31.