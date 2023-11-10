Family reeling after Chicago man is shot, killed just after celebrating his own birthday

Family devastated after Chicago man is shot and killed while celebrating own birthday

Family devastated after Chicago man is shot and killed while celebrating own birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A birthday party in the Gage Park ended in tragedy this past weekend – as a young man was shot and killed steps away from his family.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Friday night with the young man's family about what happened, and how they are coping.

Alexis Rodriguez's family is, of course, torn apart over his violent death. He had eaten dinner and cake for his 23rd birthday with his family – and had blown out his birthday candles surrounded by family and friends this past Saturday night.

Rodriguez had then run out to grab a couple of friends and bring them back to his house – when his family said he was shot right in front of the home.

"This should never have happened to him," said relative Erika Clara. "It was a special day when we were all supposed to be celebrating."

Hours after video of Rodriguez celebrating his own birthday was taken, he was found shot behind the wheel of his crashed car outside of his home, in the 5200 block of South Maplewood Avenue in Gage Park. He later died at a nearby hospital.

Rodriguez's dad told us in Spanish that he was inside the house, and ran outside to his son after he heard the commotion. The car his son was driving smashed into parked cars after he was shot.

We spoke to Rodriguez's dad, Manuel Reyes, through an interpreter.

"After the accident, he was outside with Alexis, and he saw he was bleeding out and he was trying to help him out," the interpreter said. "It's a pain he doesn't wish on any other parent to experience."

Family said Rodriguez left the birthday to pick up friends, and they were returning to the house on Maplewood Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

"One of his friends came inside and said he was shot," Clara said.

Chicago Police said a bullet came through the back of the car. Nobody else inside the vehicle was injured.

"I saw him bleeding in the car," Clara said. "It's very hard."

Rodriguez, who loved video games and soccer, left his sister behind in Mexico. He had joined his dad in Chicago only this past year for a better life.

That life ended in heartbreak when he was celebrating his own 23rd birthday.

"He doesn't understand why anyone would want to hurt him," said the interpreter for Rodriguez's father. "If he is a man, he should come forward and turn himself in."

So far, no arrests have been made. Rodriguez's body is being sent back to Mexico, and the family has started an online GoFundMe to help with some of those costs.