Chicago man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking firearms

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago man who illegally trafficked at least five firearms has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Roberto Prieto, 34, after he offered firearms for sale in a text message to a law enforcement official on five different occasions. United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois confirmed Prieto executed three of the give sales.

Prieto pleaded guilty back in June.

U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber imposed a 120-month prison sentence earlier this week.