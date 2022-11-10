Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking firearms

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago man who illegally trafficked at least five firearms has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. 

Roberto Prieto, 34, after he offered firearms for sale in a text message to a law enforcement official on five different occasions. United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois confirmed Prieto executed three of the give sales. 

Prieto pleaded guilty back in June. 

U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber imposed a 120-month prison sentence earlier this week. 

First published on November 10, 2022 / 11:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.