Chicago man says noise, low altitudes of sightseeing helicopters make for a nuisance

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A tour of Chicago from a helicopter can be an unforgettable moment—the vantage point is unbeatable looking down at the city's buildings and attractions.

For those onboard, it's all picture-perfect. But the loud noise and low-altitude flights are on some people's radar in a way they don't like at all.

The sightseeing trips can take off and land every five minutes or so from Vertiport Chicago on the Near West Side.

Mike Palmer of the Gold Coast has heard enough.

"When it becomes every 10, 15 minutes, it becomes quite maddening," Palmer said.

Palmer has recorded cellphone video of what he calls near-constant buzzing over Washington Square Park—also known as Bughouse Square – near his Gold Coast home.

"Definitely, the noise, and just the repetitive nature of it," he said. "It's just constant, and it kind of drives you crazy."

A helicopter even flew overhead during Palmer's interview with CBS 2.

Palmer filed a complaint with the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency conducted a radar analysis over a week in March.

The finding was that 23 helicopters—most of them sightseeing flights—came within a mile of Palmer's house, at an average of just 850 feet.

The FAA saying in a statement in part: "We understand your concern regarding the helicopters flying over your residence. However, the FAA generally cannot restrict or dictate how many flights or at what hours aircraft operators can fly."

Leaders at the Vertiport, 1339 S. Wood St., said maintaining a positive relationship with neighbors is a priority. They said the reason flights seem more noticeable is because they were nonexistent during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vertiport Chicago executive director Daniel Mojica said in part: "We don't have jurisdiction or control over helicopter operators flying through Chicago. We consistently encourage them to be considerate and mindful of the community."

"I think it's reached an unacceptable level for the residents of this neighborhood to have to put up with it," said Palmer.