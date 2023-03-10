Watch CBS News
28-year-old Chicago man faces carjacking and kidnapping charges

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a Chicago man on several charges for crimes committed while he was on pre-trial release for a federal gun offense.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Andrew Anania kidnapped the drivers of three vehicles on three separate occasions. He's facing kidnapping, carjacking and firearms charges.

On at least one instance, he reportedly stole a victim's vehicle "with intent to cause death and serious bodily harm."

