28-year-old Chicago man faces carjacking and kidnapping charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a Chicago man on several charges for crimes committed while he was on pre-trial release for a federal gun offense.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Andrew Anania kidnapped the drivers of three vehicles on three separate occasions. He's facing kidnapping, carjacking and firearms charges.

On at least one instance, he reportedly stole a victim's vehicle "with intent to cause death and serious bodily harm."