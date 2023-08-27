Chicago man denied bond in road rage shooting on I-290 in Elmhurst

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bond was denied for a Chicago man accused of firing a handgun during a road rage incident on I-290 in Elmhurst last week.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said 42-year-old Gregory Johnson appeared in bond court Sunday morning, charged with one count of armed habitual criminal and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-290 and North Avenue in Elmhurst for a road rage incident where shots were fired.

The office said the victim, who was driving a grey Nissan Sentra, became involved in a road rage incident with Johnson, who was driving a gold Honda Odyssey minivan, that began when the victim brake-checked Johnson for tailgating him.

At one point during the incident, Johnson pulled up alongside the victim and displayed a handgun which lasted about four to five miles. Upon seeing the gun, the victim attempted to get away by exiting the expressway, but Johnson followed him and rear-ended the victim.

Johnson then covered his face with a ski mask, and appeared on the passenger side of the victim's car where he fired around eight shots into the victim's vehicle, the office said.

Three bullet defects were located on the passenger side of the vehicle near the rear and two additional projectiles/fragments were recovered from the front passenger side floorboard and trunk area. Two shell casings were also recovered from the roadway where the shooting allegedly took place.

On Thursday, a Berkeley police officer conducted a traffic stop on Johnson's Honda Odyssey and he was taken into custody..

"This weekend, two defendants appeared in bond court charged with road rage shootings," States Attorney Robert Berlin said. "In this case, it is alleged that Mr. Johnson, who has multiple felony convictions, opened fire on another motorist after he and his victim became engaged in a five-mile road rage pursuit. The type of violent behavior alleged against Mr. Johnson placed numerous innocent motorists at risk and will most certainly not be tolerated in DuPage County. We are all extremely thankful that no one was injured, or worse, as a result of Mr. Johnson's alleged actions.

Johnson is scheduled to appear back in court on Sept. 25, for arraignment.