Chicago man convicted of carjacking charges in federal court

A Chicago man was convicted on federal carjacking charges and firing a handgun while attempting to carjack another vehicle.

The jury in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Tuesday convicted Kiar Evans, 24, on all four counts against him: one count of carjacking, one count of attempted carjacking, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

Evans faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in federal prison and a maximum of life. U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold has not yet set a sentencing date.

Prosecutors said that on May 20, 2021, Evans approached the driver's side window of a Nissan Altima at the intersection of West Congress Parkway and Independence Boulevard in Garfield Park.

Evans pointed a firearm at the Nissan's driver and demanded that the driver exit the vehicle. The victim complied, and Evans drove off.

Shortly after the carjacking, Evans was driving the stolen Nissan when he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Harrison Street and Ogden Avenue, prosecutors said. Chicago Police officers arrested Evans and discovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the Nissan.

In the attempted carjacking, Evans approached a Chevrolet Impala near the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Congress Parkway and fired shots through a window while trying to get inside. The driver of the Impala was able to drive away.