Chicago man charged with burglary of western suburban Chicago gas station

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection to a burglary at a gas station in Naperville last month.

Christie K. Lopez, 30, was arrested on Monday and was charged with one count of burglary, one count of theft, and two counts of criminal property damage.

Police responded to the gas station in the 2800 block of Book Road on Dec. 4, for a report of a burglary that happened during the overnight hours.

Surveillance video from the gas station revealed that just before 4 a.m.,  two suspects forced their way into the business – causing damage to the station and an ATM on the inside.

The pair stole over $10,000 in cash and merchandise, police said. 

Investigation into the crime identified Lopez as one of the burglars. He was placed into custody after investigators secured a search warrant for his arrest.  

Police are still looking to identify the second suspect.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 1:52 PM CST

