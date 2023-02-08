Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with attempted murder in West Englewood shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with shooting a 24-year-old man in the West Englewood neighborhood on Monday.

Leydell Smith, 24, is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.  

Chicago police say he was identified as the person who shot the victim, in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street around 11:59 p.m.

Responding officers quickly located and arrested Smith at the scene. A weapon was also recovered.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No additional information was available. 

First published on February 8, 2023 / 9:31 AM

