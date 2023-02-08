Chicago man charged with attempted murder in West Englewood shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with shooting a 24-year-old man in the West Englewood neighborhood on Monday.
Leydell Smith, 24, is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Chicago police say he was identified as the person who shot the victim, in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street around 11:59 p.m.
Responding officers quickly located and arrested Smith at the scene. A weapon was also recovered.
He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.
No additional information was available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.