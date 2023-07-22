Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with South Side armed carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with carjacking a 29-year-old woman on the city's South Side earlier this week.

Marsean Alexander, 19, was arrested Thursday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force, in the 9000 block of South Yale Avenue.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who carjacked the victim at gunpoint on Monday, in the 6000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Alexander was taken into custody and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday. 

