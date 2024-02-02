Watch CBS News
Charges filed against suburban Chicago man for allegedly possessing ammunition, narcotics

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) – A man was charged for allegedly possessing ammunition illegally and being under the influence of narcotics following a shooting in Oak Lawn, according to police.

Around 10:37 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 10200 block of Central Avenue. Officers said 41-year-old Jeffery Fox from Oak Lawn was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card and felony possession of a controlled substance. 

Officers also located a car with a bullet hole a short distance away. The driver of the vehicle told them they were traveling southbound on Central Avenue when they heard a gunshot hit their car, police said. Investigators were not able to determine a connection to Fox or find a weapon. 

Detectives executed the search warrant of Fox's residence early Thursday morning and allegedly found cocaine and a bullet.  

Authorities said they filed felony charges because Fox did not have a firearms owner's card and had an extensive criminal history.

Fox was held at the Oak Lawn Police Department and taken to the Bridgeview Courthouse Friday morning for a detention hearing. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on February 2, 2024 / 2:21 PM CST

