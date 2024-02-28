Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged in Maywood double homicide on New Year's Day

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged for his involvement in the deadly shooting of two men in Maywood on New Year's Day.

James Dixon, 28, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with first-degree murder.

Maywood police said shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan 1, officers responded to a call of multiple people shot near the 1500 block of St. Charles. Arriving officers found two victims, Allonzo Mallett, 19, from Terre Haute, Indiana, and Tyrone Mallett, 28, from Chicago both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where they later died. Two other men were also shot but suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Dixon was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Wednesday at the Maybrook Courthouse.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Maywood Police Investigations Sergeant Pezdek at 708-368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 708-450-1787.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 1:34 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.