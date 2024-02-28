Chicago man charged in Maywood double homicide on New Year's Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged for his involvement in the deadly shooting of two men in Maywood on New Year's Day.

James Dixon, 28, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with first-degree murder.

Maywood police said shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan 1, officers responded to a call of multiple people shot near the 1500 block of St. Charles. Arriving officers found two victims, Allonzo Mallett, 19, from Terre Haute, Indiana, and Tyrone Mallett, 28, from Chicago both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where they later died. Two other men were also shot but suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Dixon was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Wednesday at the Maybrook Courthouse.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Maywood Police Investigations Sergeant Pezdek at 708-368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 708-450-1787.