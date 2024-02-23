Chicago man charged in Oak Lawn gas station carjacking on Christmas Eve, police say

OAK LAWN, Ill (CBS) – A man was charged accused of carjacking another man at a gas station in Oak Lawn back in December.

Authorities arrested Marvin Johnson, 22, at his home in the 7800 block of South Essex Avenue on Thursday. He was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Oak Lawn police said around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, officers responded to a Shell gas station, in the 10600 block of Cicero Avenue for a report of a carjacking.

Responding officers found a man near the gas pumps who told them he was carjacked by a Black offender armed with a handgun and demanded the keys, police said. Detectives later identified the offender as Johnson.

He was taken to the Bridgeview courthouse on Friday for a detention hearing.

No further information was immediately available.