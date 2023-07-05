Chicago man charged in Chinatown carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to a carjacking in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood earlier this week.

Tony Davis, 23, was arrested by the Chicago police on Tuesday, in the 4200 block of West Monroe Street.



Police say he was identified as the suspect who forcefully took a vehicle from a 29-year-old man on Monday, in the 300 block of West Cermak Road.

Davis was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one felony count of aggravated robbery. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of driving without a license and issued a traffic citation.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.