Chicago man charged with attempted kidnapping near Northwestern University

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Evanston Police have identified the man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman near the Northwestern University campus and then leading police on a low speed chase.

James Saye, 28, of Chicago, is charged with 1 count of attempted kidnapping and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding. Both are felonies. Saye is also facing several traffic citations, police said.

Police say around 9:45 a.m. Saturday an officer was flagged down by a woman in the 600 block of University Place where she said a man attempted to push her inside his car. The woman, who is an Evanston resident but has no connection to the university, told police that she was walking when she was approached by the man, who tried to push her inside his car near Scott Hall, but she was able to escape. The man then fled the scene, police said.

After the victim provided a description of the man and his car, the officer issued the information through a radio flash. An alert was also sent out to students and staff.

Two other officers in the area located a Ford Escape that matched the description of the suspect's car heading southbound on Chicago Avenue and Clark Street. The officers attempted to stop the car but the driver did not stop and led police on a low-speed chase south on Chicago Avenue and South Boulevard before coming to a stop.

Saye, the driver of the car, matched the victim's description and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

He is expected in court Monday at the Skokie Courthouse.