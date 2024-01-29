Police offer $100,000 reward for information on suspect in Chicago mail thefts
CHICAGO (CBS) – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect accused of stealing letters from mailboxes.
The USPIS released images of the suspect.
The incidents took place in the late evening to early morning hours in the following locations:
- 1300-1400 block of North Cleveland Avenue
- 1600 block of North Hudson Avenue
- 300 block of West Concord Place
- 300 block of West Scott Street
Postal inspectors said he's been targeting areas in the Near North Side and Lincoln Park since November. He allegedly damaged mailboxes, stole items inside, then walked away with the stolen mail in a plastic grocery bag.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case number 4142062.
