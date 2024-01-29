Watch CBS News
Local News

Police offer $100,000 reward for information on suspect in Chicago mail thefts

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Police offer $100,000 reward for information on suspect in Chicago mail thefts
Police offer $100,000 reward for information on suspect in Chicago mail thefts 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect accused of stealing letters from mailboxes.

The USPIS released images of the suspect.

uspis-100k-theft-suspect.png
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect accused of stealing letters from mailboxes. U.S. Postal Inspection Service

The incidents took place in the late evening to early morning hours in the following locations:

  • 1300-1400 block of North Cleveland Avenue
  • 1600 block of North Hudson Avenue
  • 300 block of West Concord Place
  • 300 block of West Scott Street

Postal inspectors said he's been targeting areas in the Near North Side and Lincoln Park since November. He allegedly damaged mailboxes, stole items inside, then walked away with the stolen mail in a plastic grocery bag.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case number 4142062.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 4:22 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.