Crowds gather in Chicago Loop to protest ongoing war between Israel and Hamas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crowds gathered around Chicago Saturday to spotlight the ongoing war overseas between Israel and Hamas.

The demonstrations can at times be loud and dramatic or quiet by candlelight.

Members of the Jewish faith were expected Saturday evening to light candles. It comes after some other massive demonstrations that have taken place.

The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine held an event Saturday afternoon as well -- their fifth mass mobilization since the war began on Oct. 7.

The massive crowd held signs and chanted at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Ida B. Wells in the Loop before the crowd took to the street, moving up and down Michigan Avenue. The demonstration disrupted traffic for hours. Speakers addressed the crowd and included one woman who recently arrived in Chicago.

"When this happened, it didn't happen from a vacuum," she said. "Resistance is allowed when persons are occupied."

After dark on Michigan Avenue, Palestinian flags in the air, a haze of smoke from burning tires, and a firecracker were the lingering remnants of a passing crowd.

Demonstrations are set to continue Sunday. The "Rally for Israel, Chicago Strong" is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Federal Plaza.