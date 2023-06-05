Chicago Loop Alliance expanding ambassador program through summer

CHICAGO (CBS) – Starting today, you'll notice more ambassadors patrolling the Loop.

The Chicago Loop Alliance is expanding its ambassador program.

Ambassadors will now patrol the area from Dearborn to Canal and Ida B. Wells to Wacker in the afternoon and evenings five days a week.

They can be spotted in their yellow and black uniforms greeting visitors, helping with directions, checking in with businesses, and reporting negative behavior.

Ambassadors will continue to walk up and down State Street seven days a week.

Expanded patrols run through Oct. 7.