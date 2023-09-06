Chicago Public Library announces pick for One Book, One Chicago program

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago is inviting residents to join the city's largest book club.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Public Library announced its latest pick for the One Book, One Chicago program.

The selection is "There There," by Tommy Orange, a Pulitzer Prize finalist exploring the Native American identity and culture in the 21st century.

Orange is the first Native American author featured in the One Book program. The Chicago Public Library will host events inviting readers to gather and discuss the book until December.

For more information on the One Book, One Chicago program, visit chipublib.org.