Chicago leaders discuss Halloween Weekend safety plans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are only a few days from Halloween and city leaders want to make sure this year's celebrations are safe.

This is as Chicago's top doc is asking folks to get boosted for Halloween.

As CBS 2'S Mugo Odigwe reports, this is a time when you expect to see lots of kids out and about and so safety on all fronts is a huge concern.

On Friday, the Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady, and other health experts will speak about some guidance on Halloween safety as well as the importance of getting COVID boosters and flu shots.

On Thursday, police superintendent David Brown said police will step up patrols both in neighborhoods and on the CTA this Halloween weekend and that they are collaborating with community groups.

Mayor Lightfoot asked neighbors to keep an eye on each other with the death of a seven-year-old boy in Humboldt Park very top of their minds.

"In every neighborhood in our parks our restaurants our playgrounds, in our homes, there will be Halloween parties., pumpkin patches let's make it a fun and safe time in our city. Not one filled with tragedy, we have to make sure that we step up and support each other in this difficult time. It is up to all of us to make sure our families and communities to remain safe."

We'll hear from the Chicago Public Health Department Friday about COVID safety this holiday weekend at 9:30 a.m. Friday.