Chicago leaders ask for winter clothing donations to help more than 3,000 migrants who've arrived from Texas

Chicago leaders ask for winter clothing donations to help more than 3,000 migrants arriving from Texas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 3,000 migrants have been bused to the city of Chicago from the Texas border in just over six weeks.

Now, officials are asking for help to get them ready for winter. The city created websites with ways you can donate coats, clothes and other items.

Click here or go to Chicago.gov/support. You can buy items from an Amazon wish list or take new clothing to one of several drop-off locations.