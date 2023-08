Flames tear through roof of Chicago Lawn home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters responded to a house fire Chicago Lawn home Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the residence after 1 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Whipple Street.

The fire caused heavy damage to the roof of the home.

It's unclear if anyone was displaced as a result.

No injuries were reported.