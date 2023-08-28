Crews battle fire that spread to 3 Chicago Lawn buildings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire spread to at least three buildings on Chicago's South Side Monday evening.

Chopper 2 and CBS 2's Kris Habermehl were over the scene in the 6900 block of South Rockwell Street.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire was contained, and no one was injured.

The story-and-a-half building where the fire started was vacant, but the houses were heavily damaged.