Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago lawmakers celebrate future site of Englewood Nature Trail

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago lawmakers celebrate future site of Englewood Nature Trail
Chicago lawmakers celebrate future site of Englewood Nature Trail 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big celebration for Hermitage Park in Englewood on Friday as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, Illinois U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush joined other dignitaries at the event.

They spoke about future plans for the Englewood Nature Trail, using a $20 million federal grant. The trail will be built on an abandoned railway corridor from Wallace Street to Hoyne Avenue.

It's along the former railroad embankment between 58th and 59th Streets.

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot joins U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and local leaders to celebrate the $20 million federal grant awarded earlier this year for the Englewood Nature Trail.

Posted by Chicago Mayor's Office on Friday, December 2, 2022
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 5:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.