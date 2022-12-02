Chicago lawmakers celebrate future site of Englewood Nature Trail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big celebration for Hermitage Park in Englewood on Friday as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, Illinois U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush joined other dignitaries at the event.

They spoke about future plans for the Englewood Nature Trail, using a $20 million federal grant. The trail will be built on an abandoned railway corridor from Wallace Street to Hoyne Avenue.

It's along the former railroad embankment between 58th and 59th Streets.

