40th Chicago Latino Film Festival opens Thursday with "The Wingwalker"

CHICAGO (CBS) — The 40th Chicago Latino Film Festival kicks off Thursday night with a sold-out showing at the Davis Theater in Lincoln Square

The feature is the film "The Wingwalker."

The festival continues Friday with films playing at the Landmark Century Center.

Nearly 100 films celebrating Latino stories and culture will be showcased throughout the festival.

It runs until April 21, with a closing night gala on April 22.

Tickets and details about showtimes can be found on the Chicago Latino Film Festival's website.