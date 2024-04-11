Watch CBS News
Local News

40th Chicago Latino Film Festival opens Thursday with "The Wingwalker"

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

"Wingwalker" opens 40th annual Chicago Latino Film Festival
"Wingwalker" opens 40th annual Chicago Latino Film Festival 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) — The 40th Chicago Latino Film Festival kicks off Thursday night with a sold-out showing at the Davis Theater in Lincoln Square

The feature is the film "The Wingwalker."

The festival continues Friday with films playing at the Landmark Century Center.

Nearly 100 films celebrating Latino stories and culture will be showcased throughout the festival.

It runs until April 21, with a closing night gala on April 22.

Tickets and details about showtimes can be found on the Chicago Latino Film Festival's website.

Chicago Latino Film Festival's 40th anniversary 05:06
CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 11, 2024 / 5:33 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.