Chicago Police investigate after man's body pulled from Lake Michigan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday morning.
According to the Chicago Police Department, the CPD Marine Unit recovered the body of an adult man from the lake near the 1100 block of South Lakeshore Drive just after 11 a.m.
Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.
No further information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.